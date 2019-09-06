90 African nationals deported since January 1

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Delhi Police have deported 90 African nationals and arrested 23 this year till September 10 for their alleged involvement in criminal activities and for overstaying illegally, the police said on Wednesday.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the police are taking action against foreign nationals who have been illegally overstaying after the expiry of their visa or were found involved in criminal activities by conducting Special Drives on a regular basis particularly in the Mohan Garden area.

On Saturday, the police arrested two African nationals, Ginika (28) and Uche (27) both hailing from Nigeria, and recovered 107 beer bottles from their possession. During investigation, the duo was found without valid travel documents.

During this year till September 10, 90 African nationals have been deported and 23 have been arrested in Dwarka district for their alleged involvement in criminal activities including under the NDPS act, Cheating, Foreigner Act and Excise Act. In 2018 action was taken against 149 African nationals.

From the Mohan Garden area itself, the police has deported 65 Africans and arrested nine who were found involved in criminal activities.

–IANS

