90% of riot victims have filled compensation forms: Rai

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said about 90 per cent of the riot victims here have filled up compensation forms and compensation will be distributed shortly.

Rai visited a relief camp in Mustafabad for those rendered homeless in the recent anti-CAA riots.

The minister said the people who were sheltered in the camp had to face difficulties because of the rainwater.

“The situation of the rainwater which was accumulated was diffused by the Delhi government authorities by laying wooden planks on the floors,” Rai said as he took stock of facilities provided by the Delhi government to the people in the relief camps.

“90 per cent of the riot victims have filled up the compensation forms and the compensation will be distributed shortly,” he said.

Rai said that it has been reported that many riot-affected people are finding it difficult to lodge an FIR with the concerned police station.

He said that he has spoken to SHOs and DCPs of the concerned police stations to solve the problem and to accelerate the FIR filing of these people so that they can receive compensation at the earliest.

“Compensation forms for about 90 per cent of the riot-affected people have been filled up. For this, we had also formed 20 teams of AAP volunteers. The 10 per cent riot-affected people, whose compensation forms have not been filled up, have either gone home or are living elsewhere and are not able to come in contact with the officials of that area. They are not even living in a camp,” Rai added.

He said the government will expedite the process of giving compensation to them.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has prepared a plan for the distribution of compensation by talking to the administrative authorities.

