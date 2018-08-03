91 killed in massive Indonesia quake

Jakarta, Aug 6 (IANS) At least 91 people were killed and hundreds others injured in a massive quake measuring 7 on the Richter scale that struck Indonesia’s Lombok Island, authorities said on Monday.

The shallow quake on Sunday evening that occured only 10 km underground, comes a week after another temblor hit Lombok, popular with tourists who visit its beaches and hiking trails, killing 16 people.

It was followed by about 130 aftershocks, some over magnitude 5. A tsunami warning was issued but was lifted after a few hours.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Bali as well as some parts of East Java.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) on Monday morning sent a search and rescue team to the affected area, reports Efe news.

Most fatalities were caused by the collapse of buildings, according to the BNPB, which added that hundreds of the injured have to be treated outside hospitals because of the poor condition of the buildings.

“The main focus at this time is the search, rescue and assistance to people affected by the earthquake and meeting their basic needs,” the BNPB said, pointing out the urgent needs for medical personnel, clean water, food, blankets and medicine.

BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said 1,000 domestic and foreign tourists were evacuated.

President Joko Widodo said the government will compensate victims whose houses were ruined by the quake, reports The Jakarta Post.

“As (the President) and on behalf of Indonesian citizens, I express deep sorrow for the lives that were lost during the earthquake,” Joko said.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the Ring of Fire – the line of frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions that circles virtually the entire Pacific rim, the BBC reported.

More than half of the world’s active volcanoes above sea level are part of the ring.

–IANS

ksk