93 African children freed from human trafficking networks

Algiers, Nov 19 (IANS) Algerian authorities on Sunday said that 93 children of different African nationalities were freed from human trafficking networks, media reported.

Police Department and Social Assistance Bureau of Algiers announced in a statement that “Algerian security forces managed within a week to free 93 children of various African nationalities, including over 60 children from Niger, as they are exploited to raise money by begging in the capital Algiers.”

The source specified that the first operation was carried out five days ago, as 39 children were rescued from human trafficking gangs who used them to raise money by begging in the streets of the eastern outskirts of Algiers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The second operation, which took place on Thursday, freed another 54 children, 28 of whom were without their parents, as they were begging with two men from Niger, added the source.

These children have been taken care of at the Social Assistance Homeless Center in upper Algiers, as they are in good physical and mental condition.

Algeria has handed this year 10,000 illegal immigrants, including 7,000 children, to Niger.

