9,797 passengers under home quarantine in Delhi

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Delhi Health Department said as on Thursday, 9,797 passengers were home-quarantined in Delhi, while 57 are under Quarantine at government facilities.

The Directorate of Health Services in a bulletin said two cases, already under isolation at Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital, tested positive on Thursday.

It says 14 cases have been found in Delhi, including one death and two cases discharged from the hospital.

It said the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and Lady Hardinge Medical College has been authorized by ICMR, for testing of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus).

“While 57 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities, 9,797 passengers are under home quarantine as on date,” it said.

As on Thursday, it says 12 calls were received at CATS, while 292 calls received and responded at the State Head Quarter Control Room.

The health department said intensive awareness and sensitization activities are continued at District level by DDMA, and Health Department.

“So far, 1,96,200 passengers from COVID-19-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance. As many as 4,547 passengers from affected countries were screened on Thursday.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had urged people to not panic and take preventive measures.

He said stamping will be done on those who were asked to stay in quarantine, “after cases were found that people are not following orders strictly.”

“We have started stamping people who have been asked to remain in home quarantine upon their arrival in India. If such persons don’t keep themselves in quarantine, they will be arrested and FIR will be lodged against them,” the Cheif Minister said.

–IANS

nks/prs