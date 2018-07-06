A batch of 4,956 pilgrims left for Amarnath

Jammu, July 11 (IANS) A batch of 4,956 pilgrims left Jammu on Wednesday to perform the Amarnath Yatra, police said.

The yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the Kashmir Valley in two escorted convoys of 161 vehicles as 2,677 headed for Pahalgam and 2,279 for Baltal base camps.

So far, 1,17,785 pilgrims have performed puja at the Cave Shrine. Over 13,000 pilgrims performed it on Tuesday.

This year’s Amarnath Yatra started on June 28 and will end on August 26 coinciding with the ‘Shravan Purnima’ festival.

–IANS

sq/in