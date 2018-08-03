A broken heart makes a good actor: Karan Johar

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar says a good actor must have had a broken heart because only then it is possible to perform the way one does on celluloid.

Karan, who is all set for his forthcoming radio show “Calling Karan Season 2”, was speaking about love and relationships at the launch of Ishq 104.8 FM on Monday.

There was director Imtiaz Ali and actors Rannvijay Singh and Neha Dhupia along with the celebrity talk show host on Monday at the launch here.

During a panel discussion, Karan talked about how real life heartbreak helps an actor to become a better performer.

“I think actors who have not had a heartbreak will not perform the way they are required. If you are a good actor then you must have had a heartbreak. It’s not possible otherwise for you to depict certain kind and amount of emotion on the celluloid.

“Sometimes your eyes too, depict your heart’s tale and many of them, whose eyes speak volumes, they have been through that journey in their life,” said Karan.

The filmmaker is known for romantic hits like “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Kal Ho Na Ho” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” besides others.

When asked whether he gives references to callers of his films while addressing their issues on the show, he said: “No…no…what we show in movies is ridiculous. You cannot possibly ruin people’s life by giving those kinds of situations.

“Those are meant for like PVRs (theatres) experience and when you give people legit advice, you have to get into the heart of the situation therefore, I take every call that has come on this show very seriously.”

The first season of “Calling Karan” discussed open marriages, LGBT, love issues and more. Season 2 is also expected to cover these topics and more in a bolder way.

On the film front, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is gearing up to release as many as eight films in the coming months. They are “Drive”, “Student of the Year 2”, “Simmba”, “Kalank”, “Brahmastra”, “Kesari”, “Rannbhoomi”, and “Good News”.

