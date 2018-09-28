A coach of Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express derails in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 4 (IANS) One coach of the Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express derailed near Kapilas Road Station in Odisha’s Cuttack on Thursday. No casualties or injuries were reported, a railway official said.

The official said the guard-cum-luggage bogie, the rearmost coach of the train derailed, said an official of the East Coast Railways (ECoR).

The derailed coach remained at the accident site while the train left with other coaches, the official added.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Khurda Road, S.P. Dwivedi along with senior officers from Cuttack and sectional track supervisors rushed to the site, the official said.

