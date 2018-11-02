A fashion march against air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Pearl Academy organised a fashion march titled ‘Fashion is Contagious to create awareness on the use of masks to minimise health problems arising from the rising air pollution levels in the city. As many as 200 students from the institution rallied across Dilli Haat wearing fashionable and designer masks with matching outfits.

While marching on Friday, students carried posters with social messages like – ‘Be a Part of the Solution Not a Part of Pollution’, ‘Go Green and Celebrate a Smoke Free Diwali’ to educate the public, said a statement.

In the last few years, Delhi has witnessed alarming levels of air pollution leaving people gasping for breath. According to a recent report released by World Health Organization, air pollution was responsible for the deaths of over 1 lakh children in India in a year. There are several ways to protect oneself from the health complications that may arise due to pollution. One such step is using face masks.

The march was the part of Pearl Academy’s wider initiative for social change.

Commenting on the initiative, Professor Nandita Abraham, President, Pearl Academy said, “Fashion plays an integral role in communicating ideas that can influence the general public. Pearl Academy has always believed in bringing lasting and impactful changes in the society. Our students did a fashion march to educate the public about the rising air pollution and how one should protect themselves. This Diwali I urge all of you to go green and make our city pollution free.”

