A film on Kashmir’s last Hindu queen in the works

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) The story of Kota Rani, the last Hindu queen who ruled over Kashmir, will be brought on the big screen soon. The film will be produced jointly by Reliance entertainment and Phantom Films.

The 14th century queen of Kashmir was said to be an exceptionally beautiful woman who was also a great administrator and military strategist.

“It’s a matter of great surprise that as Indians we don’t know enough or at all about a personality like Kota Rani. It would be no exaggeration to compare her to Cleopatra and a lot of things that we are witnessing today are directly related to the story of Kota Rani.

“Her life was extremely dramatic and she is perhaps one of the most able woman ruler that India produced. It would be a shame not to know about her,” said Madhu Mantena who is co-producing the venture.

Sibashish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, shared the primary aim is to make the remarkable story of Kota Rani reach as many people as possible.

“Her character has many shades but without a doubt she is one of the tallest female characters to have come out of our country. Paradoxically, very few of us know about her. We will be making this film at an ambitious scale,” he added.

–IANS

