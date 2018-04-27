A Kanyakumari-Kashmir journey for women’s security ends in Srinagar

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Srishti Bakshi, a gusty woman who undertook a walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to create awareness about the security and social status of women in India and their empowerment, ended her journey in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The 3,800-km journey was focused on women empowerment through financial and digital literacy as part of the larger CrossBow Miles movement, in association with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and The Hans Foundation.

Starting her journey on September 15, 2017, Bakshi walked through Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for 230 days.

The closing ceremony at Srinagar was conducted at the Delhi Public School after over a 1,000 students walked the last stretch with Bakshi.

Throughout the journey, Bakshi and her team conducted approximately 110 workshops on topics like fundamental rights, women empowerment, gender sensitisation, financial and digital literacy, hygiene, sanitation, leadership amongst others.

“Deep-rooted misogyny and gender stereotyping cannot change overnight. It is a long process of taking small steps in your own life and then moving towards more active volunteerism. The task of walking for a cause everyday ignites the idea of working for change,” she said.

