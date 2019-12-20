A lot to look forward for West Indies in future: Pollard

Cuttack (Odisha), Dec 22 (IANS) West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said that his players have shown what they are capable of in their 2-1 series loss to India. India chased down 316 with four wickets to spare to win the final match of the series at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack and clinch the series.

“I don’t think there is much to be disappointed actually. I’m very very proud of the guys and yes, we faltered a bit with the ball and in the field, but India yet again pushed us hard and showed why they are one of the best teams in the world,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shimron Hetmyer, and Shai Hope got centuries while Nicholas Pooran scored 193 runs at an average of 96.5 in the series. There were also a number of valuable contributions lower down the order from Pollard himself and Jason Holder.

Pollard hailed the batting performances alongwith the efforts of the likes of Sheldon Cottrell with the ball.

“Lots of exciting talent in our team and we all know what they are capable of. Hetmyer had a good couple of knocks, Pooran and his superb ball striking, Hope and his consistency and the salute guy Cottrell, I believe there is lot to look forward in the future. For me it’s trying to contribute when its necessary and its been a good series for both teams,” he said.

