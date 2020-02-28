A precious gift for your priceless love

New Delhi, March 6 (IANSlife) Women’s Day 2020 is here. And if you still havent decided what present you should choose to surprise the lady in your life and make her feel special, we are here to help you. Heres a list of curated options for you to choose from:

1. Fitness first

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, choose from the new collection of Reebok that shares its support towards women and motivates them to lead a happy and fit life by offering a few of the products specifically made for working out. Gift this RBK VB Military Jacket from Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection. Price: Rs 32999, available at stores

2. Trendy shades

Surprise the woman in your life with Lenskart’s all-new range of shades featuring tortoiseshell frames. With styles like cat-eye, oversized, wayfarers, and round sunglasses, this range appeals to varied fashion sensibilities. So, rekindle your love for sunglasses and grab a pair. Price: Rs 899-4,500, available at https://www.lenskart.com/

3. Diamond necklace

Women can’t say no to pretty and tasteful neckpieces. Gift your lady the pretty diamond set by Dhanvi Diamonds that are crafted to perfection. Prices are on request, available at www.dhanvidiamond.com

4. Diamond earring

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Choose this Bagguette Diamond earrings by Varda Goenka Fine Jewels by Diagold to make the women in your life feel special this Women’s Day. Price: On request, available at: VARDA GOENKA – Fine Jewels by DIAGOLD, to Kolkata and Mumbai

5. Fossil Gen 5 Smart WatcH

The Gen 5 smartwatch from the Julianna HR collection by Fossil watch would be perfect for women who want to stay updated on their schedules but find it difficult to do so due to their busy lifestyle. It is compatible with Android OS 4.4+ and iOS 9.3+. This Bluetooth enabled smartwatch features a touchscreen, Google Assistant, activity tracking, music control, multiple time zones, alarm function, LED flashlight, stopwatch, wireless syncing, music storage, date reminder and many more features. Price at Rs. 22,995/- Available online at www.fossil.com / offline fossil

6. Beauty hampers

As summer approaches, choose from this new Kiko Milano Tuscan Sunshine Collection as a Women’s Day gift. Sensorial textures, embracing fragrances and shimmer colours celebrate the arrival of a new season. Price: Starts at Rs 590, available at stores

7. Comfy nightwear

Alluring and comfy nightwear are definitely sweeter than all the desserts put together. Clovia brings to you various options which are a perfect match for your lovely lady in your desired budget. All you need to do is visit the Clovia website which has a multitude of options available and places the order. Not only this, you can even gift the active wear to fitness freak women in your life. Price: On request, available at clovia.com

8. Personal hygiene

Help your loved one upgrading menstrual hygiene with Nora: The organic sanitary napkin that is biodegradable and is made up of organic cotton, cornstarch and bamboo as a raw material. Noraa – introduces 100% environment-friendly organic sanitary pads for women which aims to address the environmental impact (Climate Change) on Sanitary waste. Price: Starts at Rs 299, available at www.noraa.in and Amazon

9. The Body Shop beautilicious gift hampers.

This season celebrate the special women in your life by pampering her with The Body Shop beautilicious gift hampers. Also, these gift hampers are 100% vegetarian and animal cruelty-free, the joy of giving upsurges manifolds. Celebrate the wonder women in your life with The Body Shop’s lovable and appealing gifting options with indulging gift packings. Price: Starts at Rs 2,155, available at stores.

10. Alluring fragrance

Ignite Fleur is a new addition to the Essenza Di Wills range of international fine fragrances. This alluring fragrance marries the vibrant youth with finesse of haute couture making it the idyllic choice for every occasion. Price: Rs 3,950 for 60ml, available across Wills Lifestyle stores and premium ITC hotels in India.

11. Coach floral eau de parfum

Every woman likes perfumes which makes her personality even more charming and beautiful. Inspired by Coach’s signature leather tea roses, the feminine scent opens with a splash of citrus coeur and a touch of effervescent pink peppercorn with radiant pineapple sorbet. The heart reveals a bouquet of fragrant flowers – rose tea, jasmine sambac and gardenia – before an enveloping dry-down to elegant creamy wood, patchouli essence and musky notes. This unique fragrance perfectly embodies Coach’s feminine, free spirit. Price at Rs. 4700/- Available online at sephora.nnnow.com / offline sephora

12. Crimson MK Handbag

Shades of red add zest to your personality. Made with genuine leather, this bag is sturdy and can withstand the load of your laptop and other essentials. Add this bag to your look and make their heads turn! Priced at INR 27,500/- Available on Flipkart.com

13. Weaverstory

Saree is one of the most integral and elegant attires of Indians, in which every woman looks bold and beautiful. Sarees are one of the most versatile and elegant garments that can be gifted to women. It has been worn in India for many centuries by women belonging to different cultures and regions gracefully. WeaverStory, an authentic Indian handloom store Introduces it’s Summer Spring Collection 2020. The collection has a variety of Sarees, Dupattas, Suits. Price starting at Rs. 5000/- Available at Weaverstory.com / at experience store at 253, Westend Marg, near Garden of Five Senses, New Delhi.

14. Stylish heels

Gift your girl this neon green snake-printed pumps by Truffle Collection. The new range by the brand also features a playful mélange of stilettos, block heels and pumps in flamboyant colours. Grab anything from fiery red bow stilettos, pretty pink block heels to Perspex pink and orange pumps. Price: Rs 2,999, available at www.trufflecollection.co.in

15. ASICS

ASICS launched the ‘Retro Tokyo Pack’, showcasing beautiful retro and vintage designs, this collection pays homage to ASICS’ heritage. The colour palette features red, blue and white colouring, highlighting ASICS history and traditional colours. The design of the collection is inspired by Japanese culture, heritage and craftsmanship. This influence is also on the apparel through the usage of breathable panels and tonal shading mimicking origami design, which is symbolic of the detail and discipline found in Japanese craftsmanship. Priced at INR 13,999/- Available at www.asics.com

16. TOESMITH

It offers you exceptional sneakers for the very unique lady in your life. Toesmith is a tech-driven footwear brand, offering bold, innovative, handcrafted, and personalized shoes. You can customize the shoes and make them special, the color combination, scripture on the shoes to the final look of the shoe, it’s how you want it to be. Price starting at Rs.1999/- Available on www.toesmith.com

–IANS

pg/sdr/lh/