‘A Quiet Place 2’ teaser hints at creepier sequel

Los Angeles, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Emily Blunt is back for the battle with silence in the second part of “A Quiet Place”, and the first footage of the sequel has teased a creepier and edgier story.

“A Quiet Place” was about a post-apocalyptic world where humans are the prey of fast-moving creatures who track victims by sound. The 2018 film revolved around a family struggling to survive in a world where making the slightest sound draws the attention of a predatory alien species that has taken over the planet. It was directed by Krasinski — who also featured in the horror project with his wife Blunt.

The 30-second teaser, which was released on Wednesday, shows the Abbott family, without Krasinski’s character of fearless father Lee Abbott, trying to navigate their way in a jungle, and trying to do that without making noise.

The footage shows children Regan and Marcus (essayed by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) following their mother Evelyn (Blunt). It doesn’t reveal much about how it is a follow-up of the 2018 film.

The official synopsis for “A Quiet Place Part 2” read: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The sequel is also directed by Krasinski. The movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.

