A rare festival of genres awaits art lovers in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 3 (IANS) An exceptional festival of different arts and genres, which will see the participation 400 visual artistes including painters, sculptors, photographers and graphic artistes, awaits art connoisseur in this suburban tech hub of the national capital.

“Pryaas – Prakriti to Sanskriti” is being organised by Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation (HSSF) and is on till February 5 at the Leisure Vally Ground.

“Pryaas” is expected to act as a platform to talented artists, who seldom get a chance to showcase their works, the organisers say.

Interestingly, around 300 artists will be painting live with to the beat of music in the background and art lovers will have an opportunity to interact with them.

They will also get the first hand experience from the artists about the various techniques, applications and methods related to their work.

The event will be led by the founder of Ucchan, Jyoti Kalra.

According to her, “organising such an event is more of a responsibility because the main aim and purpose is to provide the best facilities and platform to artists across varied genres and spectrum, who have multi faceted talent and who deserve to be in the mainstream of the art world so that they will be able to present their art creation to the world.”

The themes of the fair include environment, patriotism, family and human values.

