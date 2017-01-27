A select few have seen Janet Jackson’s baby

London, Jan 28 (IANS) Singer Janet Jackson has allowed “a select few” to see her baby.

Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed son Eissa into the world three weeks ago.

“Janet and her baby are doing well. She has hired help at home and her husband has been with her through it all. It was a difficult pregnancy, but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby. She has great doctors,” a source told eonline.com.

“A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom,” the source added.

And the “Together again” singer – who was seen out for the first time since giving birth at baby boutique Blue Almonds here on Thursday – wants nothing more to spend all her time with her son.

The source shared that earlier this month some of Jackson and her husband’s family members and friends have met the baby.

As for getting back into shape, the source said: “Working out will come, but she is taking it easy at this time.”

–IANS

