‘A Star is Born’ to open at Tokyo Film Festival

Tokyo, Sep 12 (IANS) Actors Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starrer “A Star is Born” will premiere at the 31st edition of Tokyo International Film Festival.

After getting screened at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival earlier this year, the film will close with “Godzilla: The Planet Eater” at Tokyo International Film Festival, reports variety.com

Directed by Cooper, “A Star is Born”, which is a remake of 1976 musical drama by the same name, set to release on October 5.

Also starring Sam Elliot, The film revolves around a popular celebrity who helps an aspiring young actress to find her fame and success.

The festival will take place from October 25 to November 3.

–IANS

sim/nv/vm