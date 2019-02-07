‘A Star Is Born’ wins BAFTA, Gaga wishes she was there

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) As “A Star Is Born” won the Best Original Music honour at the 2019 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in London, singer-actress Lady Gaga, who is here for the Grammy Awards, said the victory means the world to her.

Gaga took to Twitter to express her excitement after “A Star Is Born” won the Best Original Music honour.

“I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music at BAFTAs. I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me,” said Gaga who is due to perform at the Grammy Awards.

The “Poker face” hitmaker appears opposite actor Bradley Cooper in the film.

She thanked all her fans, and wrote: ‘We wouldn’t be here without you.”

“A Star Is Born” is Cooper’s directorial debut. In the film, he plays a famous country singer and Gaga essays a rising music star.

