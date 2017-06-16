A strategy to improve goods movement

Road congestion a major problem affecting Peel Region may just get a little better in the near future as a new strategy on the road to improve and support the movement of goods through the region gets implemented.

The five-year strategy focuses on pilot projects, planning for changing trends and research as well as partnerships and education to support the economy.

The use of self-driving vehicles and putting more long combination trucks on the roadways are part of nine steps the Peel Goods Movement Task Force has recommended in a plan for 2017-2021.

The task force was created eight years ago to develop a working relationship between industry and government to enhance efficient and safe transportation of goods.

This latest strategy builds on action already taken in the previous five-year plan.

A whopping $1.8 billion in goods move through Peel daily and is directly tied to economic growth and health in the region.

Goods movement-related businesses employ four-in-nine workers in Peel and contributes $49 billion to the region’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Goods movement in Peel, home to Canada’s largest cargo airport and major railway freight lines, represents about 21 per cent of Ontario’s GDP related to the industry.

This multi-pronged strategy is intended to keep those products flowing on roads and rail as well as prepare for changing political direction, rising environmental concerns, population growth, traffic congestion, technology advancements, economic shifts, a dwindling industry workforce and future land development plans.

Peel council has also looked at other steps that will be phased in over five years, they include expanding the use of long combination vehicles, studying off-peak delivery, studying an autonomous vehicle corridor on roads, developing an e-commerce strategy, pursuing alternative fuels and education and outreach in the freight industry.

It is an ambitious plan that will be simply wonderful if it works as envisioned. – CINEWS