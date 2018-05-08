A week after bail, homecoming for Bhujbal

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) A week after he was granted bail, former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal finally returned home after over two years in custody, here on Thursday.

The NCP legislator from Yeola in Nashik has been in jail since his arrest on March 14, 2016, for being involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

On May 4, he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on various grounds. However, his homecoming was delayed as he was in KEM Hospital owing to poor health conditions.

Though the bail formalities were completed by Saturday, he remained in hospital while thousands of his anxious party activists and leaders awaited his return.

The Founder-President of the influential Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, Bhujbal’s role during his tenure as Public Works Department Minister had been under a scanner after allegations of a scam in the construction of the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, money laundering and other charges surfaced.

Suffering from ill health, he has been in and out of hospital several times in the past few years. It was not immediately known when he would return to active politics.

However, as he recoups at his Santacruz home, the NCP said he is likely to address the party’s anniversary celebration in Pune in June.

Starting his career with the Shiv Sena, the senior Other Backward Class (OBC) leader is considered an aggressive force in state politics.

His nephew and former NCP MP from Nashik, Sameer Bhujbal, who was also arrested in February 2016, on corruption charges, was in judicial custody. He has also moved a bail plea.

–IANS

