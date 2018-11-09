Aadesh Shrivastava’s son seeks Big B’s blessings before single’s launch

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Late singer-composer Aadesh Shrivastava’s 21-year-old son Avitesh sought megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s blessings ahead of the launch of his single “Main Hua Tera”.

Avitesh met Big B at his Jalsa bungalow here on Thursday, and bowed down to touch the feet of the legendary actor, who was very close to his father. Amitabh will also launch the youngster’s single at an event here on Monday.

“Amitabh uncle, eternally grateful to you for agreeing to launch my first single ‘Main Hua Tera’, on November 19. Truly honoured and hope I live up to the expectations,” Avitesh posted on Instagram along with a photograph.

Avitesh, popularly known as Avi, is the elder son of Aadesh and Vijeta Pandit.

He has always had a strong inclination towards Indian classical music. But to hone his skills on western musical instruments and music theory, Avi studied at the Hollywood Academy in Los Angeles.

His “Main hua tera” is self-composed and co-written with Kunal Verma. It is a foot-tapping pop number with a blend of Indian and western sounds.

–IANS

rb/bg