Aahana Kumra wants to do slice of life films

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra, who has featured in “Lipstick Under My Burkha” and will be seen in Anupam Kher-starrer “The Accidental Prime Minister”, says she wants to do more slice of life genre films now.

Aahana told IANS: “I want to do a film which is more light… A slice of life kind of film… I have not done such kind of a film in the true sense. So, I want to do that. Though ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ was something like that but it became a film with social messages. Something where ‘baat kehdi and kisi ko bura nahi laga (a statement is made without hurting anyone).”

Did doing a film like “Lipstick Under My Burkha”, which not only had an ensemble cast including names like Ratna Pathak and Konkona Sen Sharma, but also addressed crucial social issues faced by women, open more doors for her in the film industry?

Aahana said the film made people notice her.

“The film did not as such help in opening doors but helped me as people know me now. It has been a great branding for me… They understood that ‘she is not scared to pick up challenging roles’. That has been like a good learning and good take away from the film,” said the actress, who has also featured in the film “The Blueberry Hunt” and TV show “Yudh”.

Aahana also recently featured in “It Happened in Hong Kong”, a travel style web series shot in Hong Kong.

