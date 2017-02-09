AAI initiates eviction process against Hotel Leela

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) State-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday said that it has initiated eviction and dues recovery proceeding against Hotel Leela Venture, pertaining to land lease agreement near the Chhattrapati Shivaji International (CSI) Airport at Mumbai.

Subsequently, the company issued a show cause notice to Hotel Leela Venture.

According to the state-run firm, the development follows its Board’s decision to terminate the agreement with Hotel Leela Venture over non-payment of dues.

“Since they had failed to hand over the possession of the property and pay the outstanding dues to the authority within the stipulated date, the eviction and recovery proceedings of dues have been commenced by the eviction officer,” the state-run firm said in a statement.

“Show cause notice have been issued for appearance on 16.02.2017 under the provisions of AAI Act 1994.”

The hospitality major runs a Five Star Luxury Hotel on the land leased by AAI near CSI Airport, Mumbai, measuring 29,000 sqm.

“Since they had defaulted in payment and also for other violations in terms of the agreements executed between the AAI and Hotel Leela Venture and after prolonged litigations, AAI Board decided to terminate the contract and accordingly notices were issued for payment of dues and to handover the possession of the property latest by 31.10.2016,” the statement added.

–IANS

rv/vt