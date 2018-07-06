AAI to set up Civil Aviation Research Organisation

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) State-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday said that it will set up a Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) aimed at “finding indigenous solutions” to meet the challenges posed by the growing air traffic.

According to AAI, CARO will be set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

“Widening its Research & Development (R&D) horizon, this facility, spread across a sprawling area of 27 acres will cater to ANS (Air Navigation Services) and airport or engineering research,” AAI said in a statement.

“AAI has earmarked a whopping budget outlay of Rs 1,200 crore for a period of 12 years for R&D.”

–IANS

rv/vd