Aakriti meets her ‘idol’ Hema Malini

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Child actress Aakriti Sharma, known for playing Kullfi in the show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”, got a chance to meet her idol — veteran actress and politician Hema Malini.

The show’s team has been shooting in various locations of Maharashtra. On learning that Hema Malini is shooting next door, Aakriti ran towards her to get her autograph, read a statement.

Hema Malini recognised her and said: “I have been following your show and I’m a huge fan of your work. But where are your two teeth?”

Aakriti replied saying: “Ma’am I’m a huge fan of yours, especially your role as Basanti. I even know your dialogues from the film by heart.”

“Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala” is aired on Star Plus.

–IANS

