Aamir congratulates Maharashtra village for winning ‘Water Cup’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan has wished Takewadi Andhali, a village in Maharashtra for winning the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2018. He also wished all the participating villages across Maharashtra and said that everybody wins against drought.

Aamir, who is the founder of the Paani foundation, tweeted: “Thank you all for coming together for water, and giving all of us at Paani foundation so much confidence and inspiration to carry on this beautiful journey.”

“Congratulations to Takewadi from Maan Taluka for winning the first prize in the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2018. Your work is truly inspirational! And congratulations to all the participating villages across Maharashtra… in the Water Cup everybody wins against drought,” he added.

The Satyamev Jayate Water Cup is an annual competition organised by the Paani Foundation in which villages compete to do the best work in rainwater harvesting and watershed management. Every year Paani Foundation invites all villages from selected talukas to participate in the six-week long competition.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and other politicians like Minister for Water Conservation Ram Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray.

“And none of this would have been possible without our wonderful team! A big thank you to all our trainers, Taluka coordinators, district and zonal teams, production teams, our directors, our extremely supportive funders…. And the favourite member of our team Devendra Fadnavis.–IANS

