Aamir Khan to be chief guest at Indian Screenwriters Conference

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan will be the chief guest at the fifth edition of the Indian Screenwriters Conference (ISC), themed on ‘Where Mind Is Without Fear.

Organised by Screenwriters Association, the event will focus on the challenges facing Indian screenwriters today, read a statement.

The biennial conference will be held from August 1-3, 2018 at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra here.

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural day of the conference, where a large number of screenwriters and established professionals from the film and TV industries, as well as the digital media, will be present.

Panels like; Writers Vs Producers – Can they never be allies?, Writing without fear – Is a writer’s mind free of fears?, Web of digital writing: Fearless of Frivolous, Has the daily soap format reached its dead end? and Southern Waves, will see some of the brightest minds in the business share their thoughts.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Akshat Verma, Somen Mishra, Amit Masurkar, Anjum Rajabali, Basharat Peer, Rima Das, Sumeet Vyas, Rajan Shahi, Vetrimaaram, Shridhar Raghavan, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Varun Grover are some of the names who will engage in discussions as part of the various panels.

Conference Convenor Sanjay Chouhan said in a statement: “This conference is gathering of not only screenwriters but also directors, producers, TV heads, academicians and creative minds. We want to bring people related to screen under one umbrella to share their experience, knowledge, mistakes, brickbats, trolls, rewards and achievement.”

–IANS

rb/vm