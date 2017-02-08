Aamir’s bearded look interesting: Kiran Rao

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Kiran Rao finds husband Aamir Khan’s bearded look for “Thugs of Hindostan” quite interesting.

At the premiere of the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” on Tuesday, Kiran said: “You may have noticed he has started growing beard. I am not sure… But it looks interesting to me.

“I don’t know much about the progress of the film, but Aamir, Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Victor (Vijay Krishna Acharya) meet often and keep discussing. I wish that I might have been a part of their discussion.

“Let’s see what happens. So far it seems it is going to be quite interesting,” she added.

Aamir, 51, will start shooting for “Thugs Of Hindostan” in May. He has been training hard for the film and his look will be lean, not as muscular a look he sported for “Dangal”.

“Thugs of Hindostan” is slated to release on Diwali 2018.

Apart from Kiran, the “Moonlight” premiere, organised by Jio MAMI Film Club with Star in association with Vkaao and PVR Pictures, was also attended by Rajkummar Rao, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ayan Mukerji, Vasan Bala, Priyanka Bose and Terence Lewis.

–IANS

