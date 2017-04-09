Aamir’s ‘Secret Superstar’ to clash with Rajinikanth’s ‘2.o’

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Aamir Khan’s “Secret Superstar” will lock horns with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer “2.o” at the box office when the films will make their way to theatres over the Diwali weekend, says the spokesperson of “Secret Superstar”.

Sources close to the project explain that the makers of “Secret Superstar”, with two big releases (“Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and tentatively titled “The Ring”) on August 11, were left with no choice but to look for another date.

Spokesperson of “Secret Superstar” said in a statement: “The second week of the film is as important as the first week. Traditionally, the Diwali festive period is known to have room for multiple big ticket films.”

Sources close to the development state that Aamir himself called Rajinikanth and discussed his concerns with the film releasing as per the earlier August schedule. “Both the actors share a warm bond and it was with Rajini sir’s blessing that the film is announcing a Diwali release.”

The film features “Dangal” actress Zaira Wasim, who has just won a National Film Award, along with Aamir, who plays a role that he best explains as “dal mein tadka” — addition of spice to the movie.

Aamir Khan Productions’ project is written and directed by Advait Chandan.

–IANS

nn/vt