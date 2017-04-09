Aanand L Rai finds Swara a ‘peaceful, calm’ actor (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L Rai wished “peaceful and calm” actress Swara Bhaskar on her birthday on Sunday.

Tweeting an image of Swara from one of her stills of a film, Rai wished the “Tanu Weds Manu” actress, known for playing foul mouthed characters on the big screen, on her birthday.

“Wish you a very happy birthday Swara, our peaceful and calm actor friend. Love always,” he captioned the image.

Rai and Swara have worked together in “Tanu Weds Manu”, “Tanu Weds Manu: Returns”, “Raanjhanaa” and “Nil Battey Sannata”.

-*-

Vikram Bhatt’s “Twisted” garners a million views

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is basking in the happiness for his web series “Twisted” garnering immense viewership. The first episode crossed the million mark on Sunday.

“The first episode of ‘Twisted’ hits over a million views! Thank you for this response and keep watching,” Bhatt Tweeted.

The series went live on YouTube on March 30.

Written by Bhatt and directed by Anupam Santosh Saroj, “Twisted” is a romantic-thriller starring Nia Sharma, Namit Khanna, Tia Bajpai and Rahul Raj.

-*-

Kriti ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ IPL performance

Actress Kriti Sanon, who gave her debut performance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru on Saturday, says she enjoyed every moment of it.

“It was my first performance for IPL and I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it because I love performing. Performing in front of such a huge audience was a different high altogether and their response doubled my energy,” Kriti said in a statement.

Kriti performed with singer Benny Dayal ahead of the fifth match of the tournament — Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils.

Clad in a shimmery, dull golden outfit, Kriti danced to the tunes of numbers like “Tukur tukur” and “Manma emotion” from “Dilwale” and “Whistle baja” from her debut film “Heropanti”.

On the film front, the actress will be seen in “Raabta” and “Bareilly ki Barfi” this year.

