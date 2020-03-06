AAP accuses central govt for Delhi riots

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of the Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh here on Thursday accused the central government for Delhi riots, saying it was “conspired and carried out in a well planned manner”. “This is my direct allegation,” he said.

He questioned the silence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the government and non-deployment of army and other forces to contain the riots, even when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent a written request.

“Humaneness and humanity were killed in riots. It didn’t happen in a day. The fire was planned before the Assembly polls, and ignited after that,” he said.

Singh said one BJP parliamentarian said during the poll campaign that if the people didn’t vote for the BJP, women in their houses would be raped. “It’s shameful. You incite people of this country,” Singh said.

While for three days Delhi was burning, the Home Minister remained silent. “Police remained silent,” he said.

Hindus and Muslims were killed. Their houses were torched. 53 people were killed, including one policeman and one Intelligence Bureau official, and the Home Minister was silent, he said.

“What was he doing? Such kind of the Home Minister has no moral right to be in that place. It (government) started riots,” Singh yelled. He also questioned why the Home Minister didn’t visit the victims.

“Kapil Mishra says he will destroy Delhi. And the judge who ordered registeration of an FIR against, you transferred him out. The judiciary is under threat,” he said.

He also questioned about the identity of 300 people who came from UP. “In UP, you have a government. Why no action has been taken,” Singh said.

