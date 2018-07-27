AAP accuses LG of making misleading statements on CCTV project

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling AAP on Monday accused the Lt. Governor of making “misleading statements” to create hurdles in the implementation of CCTV project in the city.

With Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s office saying that there have been reported instances of “misuse of CCTV for intrusion on and compromises with the privacy of individuals”, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “The misleading public statements being issued by the office of the Lt Governor of Delhi on the installation of CCTVs in residential areas and markets is a dirty ploy to create deliberate hurdles in the implementation of this major safety measure.”

Calling the reasons given by LG baseless, Bhardwaj said that the LG’s office needs to tell “how CCTV cameras, to be installed at entry/exit gates of residential areas, are a breach of privacy?”

“According to the latest data, at least 118 vehicles are stolen in Delhi every day and a majority of such thefts take place from the parking of residential areas. So going by the baseless objections being raised by the LG’s office, should the residents of Delhi understand that the LG, who is in-charge of Delhi Police, does not want to prevent such thefts?” he asked.

About women safety, Bhardwaj said that the “LG should step out of his palace” to get a first-hand experience of the serious condition of women safety in Delhi.

He further went on to say that it is extremely unfortunate that the LG, who is responsible for maintenance of law and order in the city, instead of supporting the elected government, is “raising baseless objections with ulterior motives for purely political reasons.”

“The LG needs to understand that now, the subjects which fall within the domain of the elected government do not require his concurrence and he will be well advised to act within the constitutional framework.

“He should desist from behaving like a BJP appointed viceroy who has no accountability and is not responsible for any of his decisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a move which intensifies the cold war between Baijal and the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave a go-ahead to the Public Works Departement to install CCTV cameras across the city.

He also rejected the draft recommendations made by Baijal’s office which mandated police permission before installing CCTVs.

