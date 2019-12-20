AAP activists led by Mann face water cannons in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (IANS) Hundreds of AAP activists led by Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann on Friday were stopped from heading towards Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh official residence here after the police used water cannons to disperse them.

They were protesting against the recent hike in electricity rates.

The protesters, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit chief Mann and party legislators, were adamant to meet the Chief Minister to submit him a memorandum against the hike.

Chandigarh Police had already barricaded the road with deployment of a huge force leading to the Chief Minister’s residence.

When the protesters started marching towards the residence, they were stopped by the police.

The police resorted to the use of water cannons as protesters holding placards were trying to cross the barricades.

