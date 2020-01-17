AAP all out on streets as the election nears

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) With just about two weeks left for the Delhi Assembly polls, leaders of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday hit the streets of the national capital with roadshows and public meetings seeking votes for the party.

Starting from party’s national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who held two roadshows during the day, numerous senior party leaders were also on streets holding public meetings and roadshows.

Kejriwal started the day early with one roadshow in Badli, along with sitting MLA Rajesh Yadav, and appealed to the supporters of all other parties to vote for “real development”.

He said the party affiliation does not matter but vote for a better future. He said a vote for the other parties will “destroy the current education and healthcare system of Delhi”.

Kejriwal evoked an emotional tone during the roadshow, which ended in Adarsh Nagar, and said he had worked for the welfare of the people, “like the elder son of the family”.

“The elder son of the family is responsible for providing a good life to the family, arranging adequate financial resources, getting younger sisters married, providing adequate healthcare and education to the children of the family and I have tried to be that elder son for my people. We have made efforts to take Delhi forward in the last five years. It is my appeal to the people of Delhi to not let anything obstruct the development of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Later in the day, Kejriwal held another roadshow between Krishna Nagar and Shahdara.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a public meeting at Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar.

Party’s star campaigner Bhagwant Maan held public meetings at Mehrauli, one at Chattarpur and another at Bijwasan.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh too held a ‘Jansabhas’ at Deoli, Kasturba Nagar and Ambedkar Nagar.

Delhi is going for polls on February 8.

–IANS

nks/vd