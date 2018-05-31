AAP appoints 5 Lok Sabha in-charges for Delhi

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling AAP on Friday announced a list of five in-charges for five of the city’s seven parliamentary constituencies to strengthen the party.

The Aam Aadmi Party has selected Pankaj Gupta for Chandni Chowk, Dilip Kumar Pandey for North East Delhi, Raghav Chadhha for South Delhi, Atishi Marlena for East Delhi and Guggan Singh Ranga for North West Delhi.

According to the party, the leaders have been assigned the constituencies for strengthening the grassroots organisation in their area.

“We are appointing them as ‘prabharis’ (in-charge) in order to further strengthen the party at the booth level. They will focus on further building up the organization in the respective Lok Sabha seats,” said AAP’s Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP bagged all the seven seats from Delhi.

–IANS

nks/vd