AAP appoints Durgesh Pathak in-charge of three states

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday appointed Durgesh Pathak, one of the founding members of the party, as in-charge of party affairs in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa.

He will be replacing AAP’s national secretary Pankaj Gupta, who will be given charge of the Chandni Chowk Parliamentary constituency.

“Pathak is also in-charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and has been instrumental in the landslide victory of the party in Delhi Assembly elections in 2015,” said a statement from the AAP.

Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate Pathak on his new role in building the party’s strength.

Pathak is a member of the PAC and also heads the national organisation building team of the party.

This is the second shuffle of AAP office-bearers in a month.

On August 13, the PAC had appointed its Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy as its overseas convener in order to strengthen the party’s overseas support base.

