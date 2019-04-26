AAP, BJP did nothing to stop sealing, demolition drives: Sheila

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Former Delhi Chief MInister Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting as Congress candidate from North East Delhi on Tuesday accused the AAP and the BJP of doing nothing for the people and traders of the city during the sealing and demolition drive.

“I fully understand the difficulties of the voters, particularly women voters, as before entering active politics, I had played the role of a devoted mother and a housewife,” Dikshit said while interacting with the voters in Shiv Vihar Tiraha, Mustafabad and Durgapuri areas of her constituency.

She said she realizes the anger and helplessness of the people affected by the sealing and demolition drive, as these reckless moves by the BJP and AAP governments have ruined the lives of lakhs of people.

She said that these drives have particularly affected the mothers and their children, as they stare at an uncertain future.

Hitting out at the BJP and the AAP governments at the Centre and in state, she said: “The BJP and Aam Aadmi Party government did nothing to stop the sealing and demolition drive. Due to the shadow boxing and theatrics by the BJP and the AAP, the people of Delhi have been driven to the edge of ruin,” she said.

Slamming the BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who is also re-contesting from the seat, the former Chief Minister said: “When the sealing and demolition drives were being carried out, the BJP MP from the area chose to keep his eyes shut, instead of taking up the issue with the authorities and finding a satisfactory solution to save the livelihood of lakhs of people, as North East Delhi was one of the worst to be affected by the drive.”

She assured the people of her Lok Sabha seat that as soon as a Congress government takes charge at the Centre, prompt steps would be taken to stop the sealing and demolition drive.

Elections on all seven seats in the national capital are due on May 12 in the sixth phase.

Dikshit is pitted against BJP’s Tiwari and AAP’s Dilip Pandey. The BJP had won all the seven seats from Delhi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

–IANS

aks/prs