AAP complains to EC about vandalisism

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday filed a complaint with the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer about people vandalising party hoardings allegedly at the behest of rival political parties in Rajendra Nagar Assembly Constituency.

The AAP in the complaint filed by its legal cell head Mohd Irsad also accused officials of the North Municipal Corporation of being involved in the vandalism.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8. The BJP and AAP are the main rivals.

–IANS

