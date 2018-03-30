AAP demands BJP MLA’s suspension over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Proceedings of the Delhi Assembly were disrupted on Tuesday with members of the ruling AAP demanding suspension of a BJP MLA over his “anti-Dalit” remarks.

Aam Aadmi Party memberss marched towards the speaker’s podium after BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa used the words — “Choti Jaati” — for the Dalit community during a discussion on the condition of the Safai Karamcharis in the city and also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “Dalit Virodhi”.

“He is explaining Guru Gobind Singh’s feelings towards the Dalits. I am removing his words from the assembly’s proceedings,” Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said, requesting them to maintain calm so Sirsa could speak.

The Speaker asked party MLAs to return to their seats so that the discussion could be resumed but they refused and he later adjourned the House for the day.

–IANS

mg/vd