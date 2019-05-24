AAP demands death penalty for child rapists in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 28 (IANS) Expressing anguish over the rape of a four-year-old student of a private school in Punjab’s Sangrur district two days ago, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded death penalty for the accused.

In a letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, AAP leader and Sunam legislator Aman Arora expressed dismay over the spurt in crime cases against children in the state.

He demanded death penalty for the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012, besides setting up of a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice.

First-time MLA Arora, who visited the school in Dhuri town on Monday, asked the government to bring a resolution in the Legislative Assembly on the pattern of Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to check rising crimes against children.

“If the government fails to bring the resolution, then the Aam Aadmi Party would introduce a resolution in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha Session to ensure safety and security of children,” he added.

The Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a detailed report on the incident from the concerned Senior Superintendent of Police.

Demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said there was complete lawlessness in the state. “The Congress is facing an existential crisis,” he said.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister directed the police to complete the investigation against the four arrested, including the school principal, within a week.

He also asked the Director, Prosecution to ensure speedy trial and punishment for the culprits.

–IANS

vg/kr