AAP hopes Centre, LG will comply with SC ruling

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hoped that both the central government and Lt Governor Anil Baijal will comply with the Supreme Court order restoring to the Delhi government its power.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha told IANS that Baijal does not hold the same power any more and the Centre must let the elected government work now.

“The BJP today cannot hide behind their own understanding of the Constitution in a way which benefits them politically. They must let the elected government function now,” he said.

“The LG, who was rendering all the decisions of the government as unfit or invalid, does not have the same power any more. Today, the powers are restored with the government. The elected government will take all decisions and the LG will only be informed about those decisions, not for his consent but only for his information.

“We hope the LG as well as the BJP will comply with the orders,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called a meeting of all cabinet ministers at his residence at 4 p.m. “to discuss critical projects” which he said had been blocked thus far.

A Supreme Court Constitution Bench on Wednesday unanimously ruled in favour of the Kejriwal government, saying that the real powers of governance of Delhi rested with the elected representatives.

