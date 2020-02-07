AAP leads in reserved seats in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party is leading in at least 6 reserved constituencies in Delhi assembly elections, while the BJP is ahead on other seats.

In the Mongol Puri seat, Rakhi Birla is ahead of her rivals, while in Bawana, which falls in outer Delhi, BJP is leading. The BJP is also leading is Gokalpuri seat from where Ranjeet Singh is ahead from his nearest rival.

In Deoli, AAP’s Praksah Jarwal is leading from his nearest BJP rival, and in Ambedkar Nagar, Ajay Dutt, the sitting MLA, is ahead from AAP.

In Patel Nagar and Seemapuri reserved seats, AAP is ahead from its nearest rival. As per the Election Commission website, the AAP has got more than 50 per cent of votes with 51.6 per cent share in the total votes polled while the BJP has got 40.2 per cent votes. The Congress, which ruled the state for 15 years before 2013, has only got 4.43 per cent votes, half of what the party got in 2015.

The AAP is leading towards comfortable majority in the state.

The counting of votes for 70 assembly seats is still underway.

–IANS

