AAP manifesto promises to secure full statehood for Delhi (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is contesting all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, on Thursday promised, in its election manifesto, to secure full statehood for Delhi, suggesting that it would address all the problems afflicting the city.

Delhi’s ruling party, which has been at loggerheads with the central Narendra Modi government, said only full statehood would give the city government control over land, law and order, police and over officials and decision-making.

“With full statehood, several dreams of the people of Delhi will be realized,” said the 35-page manifesto titled ‘Le Kar Rahenge Purna Rajya’ (We will secure full statehood) which was released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Women safety will considerably improve. Law and order in Delhi will improve. Youth will get jobs. Every child who has scored more than 60 per cent marks in 12th standard will get a college admission. Sealing will be stopped in Delhi. Every Delhi resident will have a house of his/her own. Unauthorized colonies will be regularized. Delhi will be a clean and beautiful city. Delhi will accelerate towards the path of development,” Kejriwal said in a message in the manifesto.

Delhi, where balloting for the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 12, will have a triangular contest involving BJP, Congress and AAP.

“The AAP is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with the sole objective of making Delhi a full state,” said the party which was trying to court the Congress for an electoral alliance but failed to do so.

In the manifesto, released of other AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Sanjay Singh, the party said the Congress and the BJP have “betrayed the trust of the people” of Delhi over the issue.

“Their reason being that they did not have their government in the Delhi Assembly. The truth is that there have been opportunities when they had their government, both at the centre and in Delhi. But they did not take effective steps to give full statehood for Delhi. Even today, the stance of BJP and Congress is not favourable towards granting full statehood,” the manifesto reads.

Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before becoming the Prime Minister, demanded full statehood for Delhi.

“But both these parties have betrayed the trust of the people of Delhi,” he said, adding that many other parties in Parliament had expressed support for the demand for complete statehood for Delhi.

The AAP said despite many hurdles, the Delhi government had achieved remarkable progress in the fields of education, health, electricity and water.

“We fulfilled all the promises that we made. With full statehood, we assure you that we will fulfil all the above promises,” Kejriwal’s letter added.

“Till today, you have voted in Lok Sabha elections to elect your Prime Minister. Now it’s time to vote to make Delhi a full state. History and almighty give an opportunity only once. Delhi has that opportunity at this moment. This time, vote for AAP so that Delhi becomes a full state,” he said.

The manifesto said the AAP will join hands with other political parties which have an emotional attachment with the people of Delhi and believe in the right of the people of Delhi to have a full-fledged state.

–IANS

