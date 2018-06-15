AAP march: Lok Kalyan Marg metro station closed

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Delhi Metro will keep its Lok Kalyan Marg station shut on Sunday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to march to the Prime Minister’s residence located nearby.

“As advised by police, no entry or exit will be available at Lok Kalyan Marg station (from 12 noon),” the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleagues has been camping at Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s house for almost a week to demand that Baijal issue a directive to civil servants who the AAP leader says are on de facto strike.

Not getting any response from the Lt. Governor, the AAP announced a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg starting from Mandi House at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

