AAP Minister to meet protesting Dalit Samaj members

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Saturday that he will meet members of Akhil Bhartiya Ambedkar Mahasabha in Rajasthan to urge them to end their hunger strike.

The Mahasabha members have been sitting on a hunger strike since August 8 demanding implementation of “special component plan” which will give Dalits a 22 per cent share in the budget. They are also demanding reservation in jobs.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister said that after the mainstream media and the governments failed in their responsibility to listen to these people’s problems, the members of Akhil Bhartiya Ambedkar Mahasabha wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging him to visit Rajasthan and listen to their demands.

“In eight states and in 154 places, thousands of workers have been sitting on a hunger but it is really sad that the mainstream media did not give any coverage to it,” the Minister said.

“On Sunday, I will be going to Rajasthan to meet and urge them to end their hunger strike,” he added.

