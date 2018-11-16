AAP MLA gets anticipatory bail in Signature Bridge scuffle case

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case related to a scuffle at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge here.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj granted bail to Khan asking him to furnish a personal bond and surety bond of Rs one lakh each.

The court observed that “it is not a case where custodial interrogation is required”.

The court directed Khan not to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence and join the investigation as and when directed by the Investigating Officer of the case.

Defence counsel B.S. Joon and Mohd. Irshad told the court that the case is merely political vendetta and politically motivated as a political tussle is going on between the Central and state governments.

The defence counsel also defended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also named as an accused in the FIR, and told the court that there is no video recording that Khan had gone to Kejriwal to take instructions and had assaulted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari.

Tiwari has alleged that Khan assaulted him on the instructions of Kejriwal.

During the inauguration of the bridge on November 4, the BJP and AAP workers were seen clashing with each other following a scuffle between the leaders of the two parties.

