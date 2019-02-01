AAP MLAs to meet RWAs over CCTV installation

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party legislators will soon meet resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city for the much-awaited CCTV camera installation to select locations for these cameras, party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday.

The incidents of chain and mobile snatching and eve-teasing have gone up in the city, he said, “if there are CCTVs are installed, police will also get help.”

“Today, all the AAP MLAs are planning as to how to install the cameras depending on the requirements of the public. The MLAs will go to different areas in their constituencies to hold meetings and seek public opinion,” he tweeted.

There will be 2,000 cameras in each Assembly constituency, he said.

In September, the Delhi government gave administrative approval and expenditure sanctions for installing around 2,000 cameras per Assembly constituency in all 70 constituencies of Delhi at a cost of Rs 571.40 crore.

Installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi was one of the key points in the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party to improve the security and safety of the citizens.

–IANS

nks/prs