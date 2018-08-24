AAP MP seeks to donate Rs 1 crore for Kerala

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Friday sought the permission of Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to donate Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS fund and adopt a village in flood-hit Kerala.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader’s decision came days after Naidu urged all MPs to contribute from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for flood relief and rehabilitation work in Kerala.

“I would like to allocate Rs 1 crore from my MPLADS funds for rehabilitation works to be carried out in the district of Ernakulam,” Singh said in his letter to Naidu.

He requested Naidu to grant him permission to adopt “any one of the worst affected villages” in Ernakulam district.

–IANS

sd/mr