AAP names Lok Sabha in-charge for last two Delhi seats

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced its candidates for the last two Lok Sabha seats in the capital, completing the process for all the seven constituencies.

While Brijesh Goyal will be in-charge of New Delhi constituency, Rajpal Solanki will hold the seat of west Delhi, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai told the media here.

Goyal has played an active role in the anti-sealing drive and is a key part of the AAP’s traders wing, Rai said.

Solanki has been working in the education and health sectors and was managing the Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka and many other schools in the area, Rai said.

The other five Lok Sabha in-charges of AAP are Pankaj Gupta (Chandni Chowk), Dilip Pandey (North East Delhi), Raghav Chadhha (South Delhi), Atishi Marlena (East Delhi) and Guggan Singh (North West Delhi).

–IANS

sd/mr