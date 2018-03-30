AAP protests BJP MLA’s ‘castist remark’, Assembly adjourned

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the Delhi assembly for about half-an-hour on Wednesday afternoon after AAP MLAs protested over an alleged “casteist remark” by BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

As soon as the assembly session began on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Nitin Tyagi urged the Speaker to suspend Sisra from the house for terming Dalits as “chotti jaati” (lower castes) on Tuesday.

The Speaker said the words have since been expunged from house proceedings.

But the AAP MLAs gathered near the Speaker’s podium and raised slogans to demand Sirsa’s suspension.

Goel then adjourned the house till 2.45 p.m.

–IANS

